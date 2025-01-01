Playboy Magazine
Vol. 35, no. 8 – August, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview45-46, 50-52, 54-55, 57-59
    Playboy Interview: Harvey Fierstein
  2. Feature61-62, 64, 138-141
    The Dead Man's Eyes
  3. Feature65-66, 69-70, 150-152
    The Great Palimony Caper
  4. Feature73-74, 82, 142, 147-148
    Then Came Gorbachev
  5. Pictorial76, 79-80
    Charlie Sheen Plays Ball
  6. Feature84, 87-88, 157-158
    Lords of the Flies
  7. Feature91, 134-137
    The Man Who Created Rambo
  8. Pictorial92, 95, 97-100
    Helle Michaelsen, Miss August, 1988
  9. Interview111, 132-133
    20 Questions: Harry Edwards
  10. Feature113-114, 155-156
    Aspen When It's Hot
  11. Feature116, 153-154
    The Girl Who Took Lessons
  12. Pictorial119, 123-126
    The Sunshine Girls
