Vol. 35, no. 9 – September, 1988
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-56, 60-63, 66-68, 70Playboy Interview: Yasir Arafat
- Feature73-74, 148-152Goldwater
- Pictorial76-77, 80Charge of the Elite Brigade
- Feature82-84, 156Condoms and Collegians
- Pictorial85-86, 89-90Back to Campus
- Feature92, 94, 130, 132-137Picture This
- Feature96, 141-142, 144, 146-148Rich Kids
- Pictorial98, 100, 103-106Laura Richmond, Miss September, 1988
- Interview115, 169-170, 172-17320 Questions: Tracey Ullman
- Feature116-118, 174, 176-178, 181, 184-186Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
- Feature120, 123-124, 164, 167-168Jessica: A New Life