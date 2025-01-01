Playboy Magazine
Vol. 35, no. 9 – September, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 60-63, 66-68, 70
    Playboy Interview: Yasir Arafat
  2. Feature73-74, 148-152
    Goldwater
  3. Pictorial76-77, 80
    Charge of the Elite Brigade
  4. Feature82-84, 156
    Condoms and Collegians
  5. Pictorial85-86, 89-90
    Back to Campus
  6. Feature92, 94, 130, 132-137
    Picture This
  7. Feature96, 141-142, 144, 146-148
    Rich Kids
  8. Pictorial98, 100, 103-106
    Laura Richmond, Miss September, 1988
  9. Interview115, 169-170, 172-173
    20 Questions: Tracey Ullman
  10. Feature116-118, 174, 176-178, 181, 184-186
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  11. Feature120, 123-124, 164, 167-168
    Jessica: A New Life
