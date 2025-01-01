Playboy Magazine
Vol. 35, no. 10 – October, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-67, 70-71, 74, 76
    Playboy Interview: Roger Craig
  2. Feature79-80, 154-159
    An Election Held Hostage
  3. Feature82, 84, 86, 166
    'Boy Meets 'Girl
  4. Feature88-90, 144, 146-148, 150-151
    The Hotel-Motel Bar & Grill
  5. Feature92, 94-98
    Up Close & Personal
  6. Feature100-102, 168
    The U.S. Olympic Training Table
  7. Pictorial105-106, 109-112
    Shannon Long, Miss October, 1988
  8. Feature116, 118, 168, 170, 172-173
    The Great Divide
  9. Feature119-122, 174-183
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  10. Feature124, 138, 162, 164
    Hoogly Moogly
  11. Interview127, 160
    20 Questions Morton Downey, Jr.
  12. Pictorial128-130, 132-137
    Fasten Your Sun Belts, Guys, and Meet the Girls of the Southwest Conference
  13. Feature140, 142-143
    Bring On The Beer!
The Playboy Masthead.
