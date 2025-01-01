Vol. 35, no. 10 – October, 1988
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-67, 70-71, 74, 76Playboy Interview: Roger Craig
- Feature79-80, 154-159An Election Held Hostage
- Feature82, 84, 86, 166'Boy Meets 'Girl
- Feature88-90, 144, 146-148, 150-151The Hotel-Motel Bar & Grill
- Feature92, 94-98Up Close & Personal
- Feature100-102, 168The U.S. Olympic Training Table
- Pictorial105-106, 109-112Shannon Long, Miss October, 1988
- Feature116, 118, 168, 170, 172-173The Great Divide
- Feature119-122, 174-183Playboy's Pigskin Preview
- Feature124, 138, 162, 164Hoogly Moogly
- Interview127, 16020 Questions Morton Downey, Jr.
- Pictorial128-130, 132-137Fasten Your Sun Belts, Guys, and Meet the Girls of the Southwest Conference
- Feature140, 142-143Bring On The Beer!