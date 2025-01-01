Playboy Magazine
Vol. 35, no. 11 – November, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 72-73, 76-77, 80, 82, 86-87
    Playboy Interview: Bruce Willis
  2. Feature88, 90, 92, 94, 182-188
    The Men who would be President
  3. Feature95, 97-98, 101-102, 104
    Women of Washington
  4. Feature106, 112, 181
    Moby Deck
  5. Feature108, 110-111
    The Skins Game
  6. Pictorial114, 117-122
    Thrilla from Manila
  7. Feature126-129, 176-177, 179-181
    Mondo Weirdo
  8. Feature130, 167-168
    Scents and Sensibility
  9. Feature132-133, 158, 160-162, 164, 166
    Planet of the Losers
  10. 20Q135-136, 174-175
    20 Questions: John Cleese
  11. Feature138-141, 143-144, 146, 148, 189-190
    Sex in Cinema 1988
