Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 35, no. 12 – December, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69, 72, 74-75, 78-79, 82-83, 86-87
    Playboy Interview: Cher
  2. Feature88-90, 196-198
    The Changing of the Guard
  3. Feature92, 95-96
    Man with a Past
  4. Pictorial98, 100, 102, 104, 107-108
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  5. Feature111-112, 210, 212-213, 215
    Crack
  6. Feature121-122, 217-218
    Room at the Inn
  7. Feature125-126
    The Bod for '90
  8. Pictorial128, 130, 132, 134-136
    Kata Karkkainen, Miss December, 1988
  9. Feature140-142, 161, 204, 207-208
    Road Warrior
  10. Feature143-146, 232-233, 236-238, 240-242, 244
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  11. Feature148, 216
    A Connoisseur's Guide to Single-Malt Scotch
  12. Pictorial150-153, 157-158
    The Polo Lounge
  13. Feature162, 164-165, 174, 222-224, 226, 230
    It ain't Toontown
  14. Pictorial167-168, 173, 221
    Lysette
  15. Pictorial180-189, 198-201
    Sex Stars of 1988
  16. 20Q193-195
    20 Questions: Gene Simmons
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.