Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 36, no. 1 – January, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12-13
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview75-77, 80-82, 86-87, 89, 92, 96, 334
    Playboy Interview: Robert De Niro
  3. Feature101, 315-318
    The Fly
  4. Feature104-105, 319-320
    A Sound of Thunder
  5. Feature107, 354-355
    The Origins of the Beat Generation
  6. Feature108, 338-339
    The Pious Pornographers
  7. Feature118-119, 305-308
    The Hustler
  8. Feature132, 134, 329-332
    The Hildebrand Rarity
  9. Feature137-138, 349-350
    A Testament of Hope
  10. Feature139, 350-351
    The Hazards of Prophecy
  11. Interview141, 304
    Playboy Interview: Fidel Castro
  12. Feature142-143, 152
    The Orient Express
  13. Feature153, 342, 344, 346
    Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories
  14. Feature156, 170, 267-268
    Ada
  15. Pictorial173-174, 177-180
    The Great 35th Anniversary Playmate Hunt
  16. Feature182, 184, 186, 188
    Playboy's 35th Anniversary Playmate
  17. Feature194, 196, 323-324
    All the President's Men
  18. Feature198, 200, 291-292
    Born on the Fourth of July
  19. Feature201, 322-323
    For Christ's Sake
  20. Feature202, 204, 278
    The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas
  21. Feature206-207, 336-337
    Sexual Perversity in Chicago
  22. Interview209, 277
    Playboy Interview: John Wayne
  23. Feature210-212, 280-281
    The Faint
  24. Feature228-230, 294, 296
    Tourist Trade
  25. Feature234-236, 335
    Real Men Don't Eat Quiche
  26. Feature238, 298, 300, 302
    You Must Remember This
  27. Interview241, 274
    Playboy Interview: Bill Cosby
  28. Feature242, 326-328
    The Sunken Woman
  29. Feature244-245, 312-314
    Fast times at Ridgemont High
The Playboy Masthead.
