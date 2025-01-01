Vol. 36, no. 2 – February, 1989
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-54, 56, 60, 62, 64, 66-68Playboy Interview: Bob Woodward
- Feature70, 72, 82Men's Hearts
- Feature74, 76, 79-80The Shame-Free Natural History of Making Out
- Pictorial92-94Heat of the Moment
- Fiction99, 152-155Casanova's Ghost
- Pictorial101, 103, 105-108Eden Revisited
- Feature112, 145-148A Thinking Man's Guide to Losing Your Head
- Feature118, 124, 151-152Honeymoon Hotels
- Pictorial120-122Rio's Grand!
- Interview131, 160-161Playboy Interview: Andrea Marcovicci
- Feature133-134, 149-150That Cheating Heart
- Feature136-143The Year in Sex