Playboy Magazine
Vol. 36, no. 3 – March, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-66, 68-69, 72
    Playboy Interview: Tom Hanks
  2. Feature75-76, 150, 152-154
    Let's Make a Drug Deal
  3. Pictorial79, 81, 84
    She's with the Band
  4. Feature86-87, 168-170, 172-173
    King Bee
  5. Feature88, 90, 92, 156-157
    Deep Thrills
  6. Feature94, 144
    Return of the Martini
  7. Feature96-97, 158, 160, 163-168
    Fancy's Grouper
  8. Interview99, 146, 148
    20 Questions Fred Dryer
  9. Feature103-104, 107-110
    Love, Laurie
  10. Feature114, 116, 136, 138, 140
    Good Morning, Barry Levinson
  11. Pictorial117-120
    Fashion Forward
  12. Pictorial124, 126-128, 131, 133-134
    Don't Tell Michael
