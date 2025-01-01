Playboy Magazine
Vol. 36, no. 4 – April, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-59, 62-65, 144, 146-152
    Playboy Interview: The I.R.A.
  2. Feature66-68, 70, 80, 160, 163
    Burning Desires Sex In America
  3. Pictorial73-74, 77-78
    Beach Blast
  4. Feature83-84, 92, 168, 170
    The Mailman Cometh
  5. Pictorial85, 87, 89-90
    Spring Fever
  6. Fiction94-95, 118, 126, 153-157
    House of Cards
  7. Pictorial97-98, 101-104
    Class Act
  8. Feature108-109, 158-160
    Fire in the Belly
  9. Feature120-124
    Wet Mischief
  10. Pictorial132, 134-142
    Girls of the Big East
The Playboy Masthead.
