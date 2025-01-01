Playboy Magazine


Vol. 36, no. 5 – May, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 70, 74-76, 78, 80, 84
    Playboy Interview: Susan Sarandon
  2. Feature86, 88, 100, 186-188, 190-192
    The Human Fly
  3. Feature90-92, 94-96, 98
    Scandal
  4. Feature101-102, 104, 192-195
    Burning Desires Sex in America
  5. Feature106, 108-111, 186
    Design by Giugiaro
  6. Pictorial119, 121, 124-126
    Our First Noel
  7. Pictorial130-132
    Knockout Looks
  8. Feature135, 140, 152, 168, 170-173
    Here's Looking at You
  9. Interview137, 183-185
    20 Questions Richard Lewis
  10. Feature142, 145-146, 150
    That Glasnost Girl
  11. Feature155-156, 158, 160, 162, 164, 166, 168
    Playboy's 1989 Baseball Preview
