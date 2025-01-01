Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 36, no. 6 – June, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61, 63-65, 67, 69, 71-72, 74, 98
    Playboy Interview: Edward James Olmos
  2. Feature76, 78, 86, 157-158
    Campus Racism A Special Report: Disillusioned in the Promised Land
  3. Pictorial80, 83-84
    Diff'rent Dana
  4. Feature88, 90, 96, 176, 178
    A Journey
  5. Feature99-101, 104, 170-172, 174, 176
    Burning Desires Sex in America
  6. Feature106, 140, 180-185
    Confessions of Captain X
  7. Pictorial109-110, 115-117
    Cable Ready
  8. Feature124, 126, 180
    Risky Business tales of the outdoors: Smoke Jumpers
  9. Pictorial128, 130, 133, 135-136, 152
    This Playmate of the Year is a Playmate for a Lifetime
  10. Feature143-144, 162-164, 166, 169
    Cash & Comedy
  11. Feature144, 158-161
    On the Road
  12. Pictorial146, 148
    Wet and Wild
  13. Interview151-152
    20 Questions: Nicolas Cage
