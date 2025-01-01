Vol. 36, no. 6 – June, 1989
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61, 63-65, 67, 69, 71-72, 74, 98Playboy Interview: Edward James Olmos
- Feature76, 78, 86, 157-158Campus Racism A Special Report: Disillusioned in the Promised Land
- Pictorial80, 83-84Diff'rent Dana
- Feature88, 90, 96, 176, 178A Journey
- Feature99-101, 104, 170-172, 174, 176Burning Desires Sex in America
- Feature106, 140, 180-185Confessions of Captain X
- Pictorial109-110, 115-117Cable Ready
- Feature124, 126, 180Risky Business tales of the outdoors: Smoke Jumpers
- Pictorial128, 130, 133, 135-136, 152This Playmate of the Year is a Playmate for a Lifetime
- Feature143-144, 162-164, 166, 169Cash & Comedy
- Feature144, 158-161On the Road
- Pictorial146, 148Wet and Wild
- Interview151-15220 Questions: Nicolas Cage