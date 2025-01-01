Vol. 36, no. 7 – July, 1989
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-55, 59-60, 64, 66, 75-76Playboy Interview: Barry Diller
- Feature78, 80-82, 154The Return of the Designing Woman
- Feature84, 86, 90, 175, 177Shelly Jamison TV News Knockout
- Feature93-94, 100, 154, 156-160A Sleep and a Forgetting
- Feature102-103, 122, 170-175The Road from Afghanistan
- Feature104-106, 152Picture Perfect
- Feature109-110, 112, 114-116, 163Erika
- Feature123-124, 126, 178-180Burning Desires Sex in America
- Feature128, 130, 163-164By Golf Possessed
- Feature138, 140, 143, 145-146, 166, 168B-Movie Bimbos
- Interview149-15120 Questions: William Shatner