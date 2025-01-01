Playboy Magazine
Vol. 36, no. 7 – July, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-55, 59-60, 64, 66, 75-76
    Playboy Interview: Barry Diller
  2. Feature78, 80-82, 154
    The Return of the Designing Woman
  3. Feature84, 86, 90, 175, 177
    Shelly Jamison TV News Knockout
  4. Feature93-94, 100, 154, 156-160
    A Sleep and a Forgetting
  5. Feature102-103, 122, 170-175
    The Road from Afghanistan
  6. Feature104-106, 152
    Picture Perfect
  7. Feature109-110, 112, 114-116, 163
    Erika
  8. Feature123-124, 126, 178-180
    Burning Desires Sex in America
  9. Feature128, 130, 163-164
    By Golf Possessed
  10. Feature138, 140, 143, 145-146, 166, 168
    B-Movie Bimbos
  11. Interview149-151
    20 Questions: William Shatner
