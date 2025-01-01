Playboy Magazine
Vol. 36, no. 8 – August, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-54, 56, 58, 60-63
    Playboy Interview: John Cougar Mellencamp
  2. Feature65-66, 76, 126, 149-151
    Fire & Fear
  3. Pictorial68-70, 72-74
    Off With Their Clothes!
  4. Feature79-80, 108, 146, 148
    Too Many Crooks
  5. Feature81-82, 84, 152
    Speaking Bespoke
  6. Feature86, 90, 144-145
    The Thinking Man's Guide to Living with Women
  7. Feature88-89, 152-153
    Cocktail Shakers!
  8. Pictorial92, 94-96, 98-100
    That's Amore
  9. Feature107, 158
    In Praise of Patient Women
  10. Feature114, 159
    A Time For Mickey Mouse
  11. Feature116, 118-120, 122-124, 156-157
    Women of Wall Street
  12. Interview128-129, 138
    20 Questions John Candy
  13. Feature130, 132-134, 136
    Licence to Thrill
  14. Feature140-143
    The Geneva Sex Zoo
The Playboy Masthead.
