Vol. 36, no. 8 – August, 1989
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-54, 56, 58, 60-63Playboy Interview: John Cougar Mellencamp
- Feature65-66, 76, 126, 149-151Fire & Fear
- Pictorial68-70, 72-74Off With Their Clothes!
- Feature79-80, 108, 146, 148Too Many Crooks
- Feature81-82, 84, 152Speaking Bespoke
- Feature86, 90, 144-145The Thinking Man's Guide to Living with Women
- Feature88-89, 152-153Cocktail Shakers!
- Pictorial92, 94-96, 98-100That's Amore
- Feature107, 158In Praise of Patient Women
- Feature114, 159A Time For Mickey Mouse
- Feature116, 118-120, 122-124, 156-157Women of Wall Street
- Interview128-129, 13820 Questions John Candy
- Feature130, 132-134, 136Licence to Thrill
- Feature140-143The Geneva Sex Zoo