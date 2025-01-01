Playboy Magazine
Vol. 36, no. 9 – September, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-60, 62-64
    Playboy Interview: Keith Hernandez
  2. Feature66, 68, 70, 72, 80, 137, 139, 141
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  3. Feature83, 90, 160-161, 163-165, 167
    An Ounce of Luck
  4. Pictorial84, 87-88
    Body by Winkler
  5. Feature92, 94-96, 143, 145
    Bad
  6. Feature99-100, 103, 106, 108-109
    Double Dutch Treat
  7. Feature113-116
    Future Stuff
  8. Interview118, 145, 147, 149
    20 Questions: Jeff Daniels
  9. Feature119, 153, 155-159
    Wind Dummy
  10. Feature121, 123, 125, 151-152
    Ode to Morganna
  11. Feature127-128, 168
    Love & Sex: The Book of Questions
  12. Pictorial130-131, 135
    Reno Confidential
  13. Feature171-172
    Grapevine
The Playboy Masthead.
