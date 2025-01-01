Vol. 36, no. 9 – September, 1989
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-60, 62-64Playboy Interview: Keith Hernandez
- Feature66, 68, 70, 72, 80, 137, 139, 141Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
- Feature83, 90, 160-161, 163-165, 167An Ounce of Luck
- Pictorial84, 87-88Body by Winkler
- Feature92, 94-96, 143, 145Bad
- Feature99-100, 103, 106, 108-109Double Dutch Treat
- Feature113-116Future Stuff
- Interview118, 145, 147, 14920 Questions: Jeff Daniels
- Feature119, 153, 155-159Wind Dummy
- Feature121, 123, 125, 151-152Ode to Morganna
- Feature127-128, 168Love & Sex: The Book of Questions
- Pictorial130-131, 135Reno Confidential
- Feature171-172Grapevine