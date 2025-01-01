Playboy Magazine


Vol. 36, no. 10 – October, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature52-54
    A Formerly Fearless Feminist, Erica Jong, Shakes her finger at playboy
  2. Interview76, 78, 94, 130, 176-181
    College Women talk about Campus Sex
  3. Feature78, 148, 150-152
    The Playboy Advisor Goes (Back) to College
  4. Pictorial80, 83-84
    All Grown Up Julie McCullough
  5. Feature86, 88, 154-156
    The Madison Heights Syndrome
  6. Pictorial97-98, 102-104
    Karate Kid
  7. Feature108, 110, 160-162
    Return to Animal House
  8. Feature111-114, 164, 166, 168-170, 172-176
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  9. Pictorial116
    Working Girl
  10. Feature126-127, 164
    Reece's Chair
  11. Feature129, 158, 160
    Up in Smoke
  12. Pictorial132-140, 142
    Girls of the Southeastern Conference
  13. Interview145-146, 148
    20 Questions: Geena Davis
