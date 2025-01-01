Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 36, no. 11 – November, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature61, 156
    Abortion: The Bottom Line
  2. Interview67-68, 70, 74, 77-78, 80-81
    Playboy Interview: Garry Kasparov
  3. Feature83-86, 88, 168-170, 172
    The Hit on Jimmy Hoffa
  4. Feature96, 98, 150, 152, 154-155
    Dr. Spinther
  5. Feature100-101, 165-166
    Personal Video... to go
  6. Feature102, 104, 173-174, 176-178, 180, 183-184
    Inside Job: The Looting of America's Savings and Loans
  7. Pictorial106, 109, 111-114
    The Toast of Melba
  8. Feature118, 122, 156-158, 160-162, 164
    The Minotaur
  9. Feature126-127, 132, 184, 186, 188, 192
    Confessions of an S.O.B.
  10. Pictorial135-138, 140-142, 144, 193-194, 196
    Sex in Cinema 1989
  11. Interview147-148, 150
    20 Questions: Bonnie Raitt
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.