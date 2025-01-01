Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 36, no. 12 – December, 1989

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 71-72, 74-76, 78, 82-83, 87
    Playboy Interview: Candice Bergen
  2. Feature89-90, 92, 120, 211-214
    The Killing Man
  3. Feature95-98
    Why You Should
  4. Pictorial101-102, 107, 215
    The Joker was Wild
  5. Pictorial114-115, 117-119
    Playboy Christmas Collection
  6. Feature123, 172, 194, 196, 198, 200-202
    The Swimmers
  7. Feature124, 233-234
    Fighting Words
  8. Pictorial129-130, 133-134, 136
    Two for the Road
  9. Feature140, 216, 218, 220-221
    Lucky Pierre in the Doctor's Office
  10. Interview143, 237-238
    20 Questions: Patti D'Arbanville
  11. Feature145-146, 231
    And to all a Good Night
  12. Feature149, 228, 230-231
    Hotter than Hall
  13. Pictorial150, 152, 154, 156
    Lethal Women
  14. Feature158, 160, 207-208, 210
    The Thirtysomething Journal
  15. Feature162, 164-166, 204-206
    ¡Arriba España!
  16. Interview170, 222-224, 226-227
    A Few Words From...Willie Horton
  17. Pictorial180-190, 192, 194
    Holy Sex Stars! of 1989
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.