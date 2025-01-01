Playboy Magazine


Vol. 37, no. 1 – January, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 60-63, 66, 68, 70, 72
    Playboy Interview: Tom Cruise
  2. Feature74-77
    Decade Mania
  3. Feature82-83, 184, 186
    We Predict... The Nineties
  4. Feature87-88, 90, 93, 95
    Texas Twister
  5. Feature99-100, 102, 108, 192-194
    On the Rainy River
  6. Feature104-107, 206, 208
    Playboy's Warhols
  7. Feature110, 112, 138, 195-198
    Deep in this Land
  8. Pictorial113, 115-116
    Resorting to Fun
  9. Feature118, 120, 201
    Flexing Muzzles
  10. Pictorial123-124, 126-130
    Peggy
  11. Pictorial134-137
    Gentlemen, be Seated
  12. Feature141, 146, 176, 178, 180, 182
    The Phantom Blooper
  13. Pictorial142-145
    Playboy Collection
  14. Feature148, 151-152
    Avanti, Angela!
  15. Interview155, 200
    20 Questions: Andrew Dice Clay
  16. Feature156, 202, 204-206
    Mind Control
  17. Feature158-162, 208-214, 216-221
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  18. Pictorial164-166, 169-170, 172, 174
    Playboy's Playmate Review
