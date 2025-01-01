Playboy Magazine
Vol. 37, no. 2 – February, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview49-50, 52, 54, 58, 60, 62-70
    Playboy Interview: Eddie Murphy
  2. Pictorial73-74, 76-77, 79-82
    The Women of Russia
  3. Feature84-86
    Mission: Implausible
  4. Feature89, 96, 140, 142-148
    Hot Sky
  5. Pictorial90, 92
    Easily Suede
  6. Feature98-101
    Mukai
  7. Feature102-103, 155-157
    Two Minutes to Withdrawal
  8. Pictorial105-106, 109-112
    Pamela Anderson, Miss February, 1990
  9. Feature116, 128, 161-162
    Jim & Harry's Totally Ok Adventure in Belize
  10. Interview125, 148-150
    20 Questions: Dwight Yoakam
  11. Feature130, 150-154
    The Adulthood of Duddy Kravitz
  12. Feature132-139
    The Year in Sex
The Playboy Masthead.
