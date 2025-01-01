Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 37, no. 3 – March, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Cover Story67-68, 71-72, 74-75, 78, 80-82, 84
    Playboy Interview: Donald Trump
  2. Feature86, 88, 96, 173-174
    Rocking Racism
  3. Pictorial90, 92-94
    Fax and Figures
  4. Feature98, 100, 176-178, 180-181
    Exes
  5. Pictorial101-102, 105
    Top-Drawer Shirts & Ties
  6. Feature106-107, 160-162, 164-166
    Did Winston Churchill Pump Iron?
  7. Feature108, 170-171
    Are you Sure S. Bull has an Unlisted Number?
  8. Feature111-112, 172
    Why Guys can't Say "I Love You"
  9. Pictorial114, 116, 119-122
    Deborah Driggs, Miss March, 1990
  10. Feature126, 128, 166-168
    Big Deal in Paradise
  11. Feature129-134, 160, 169
    Decade of the Driver
  12. Feature136, 148, 156-159
    Jerry Jones Does Dallas
  13. Pictorial139-146
    Playboy's World Tour '90
  14. Interview151-154
    20 Questions: Dennis Hopper
