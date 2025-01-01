Playboy Magazine
Vol. 37, no. 4 – April, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 68, 70-74, 76
    Playboy Interview: Stephen Hawking
  2. Feature79-80, 90, 152-154
    Sex on the Brain
  3. Feature92, 100, 170-171
    James Spader Made Easy
  4. Pictorial95, 99
    Brava, Allegra!
  5. Feature102, 166-168
    Liquid Assets
  6. Feature104, 172-173
    In The Company of Men
  7. 20Q107, 164-166
    20 Questions: John Larroquette
  8. Pictorial109-110, 113-116
    Lisa Matthews, Miss April, 1990
  9. Feature121, 128, 160-164
    The Burglar Who Dropped in on Elvis
  10. Feature122-127, 156, 159
    The Cars of Rock & Roll
