Playboy Magazine
Vol. 37, no. 5 – May, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 66-68, 70, 72, 78, 88
    Playboy Interview: Dave Barry
  2. Feature74-77
    A Man's Guide to Heaving-Bosom Women's Fiction
  3. Pictorial81, 83-84, 86
    Living Dangerously
  4. Feature90, 136, 154-158
    A Midsummer Daydream
  5. Pictorial105-106, 109-112
    Tina Bockrath, Miss May, 1990
  6. Feature122-124, 162-163, 165-166, 168
    Sex is Back!
  7. Feature126, 128, 131-132
    Papa's Girl
  8. Interview139, 158-160
    20 Questions: Jennifer Tilly
  9. Feature140, 142, 144-146, 148, 150, 152
    Playboy's 1990 Baseball Preview
