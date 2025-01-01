Playboy Magazine
Vol. 37, no. 6 – June, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-60, 62-64, 66, 70-74, 76, 78
    Playboy Interview: "Thirtysomething"
  2. Feature81-82, 152, 168, 170, 173-174
    Answers to Soldier
  3. Pictorial84, 86-88, 178
    Wild Orchid
  4. Feature90-91, 166-167
    Sex Bullies
  5. Feature99-103, 140, 162-164
    Playboy's History of Jazz and Rock
  6. Pictorial105-106, 109-112
    BONNIE RATES
  7. Feature116, 118, 133-134, 164-165
    Gentlemen, Place Your Bets
  8. Pictorial143, 145, 148, 180
    Renee Tenison, Playmate of the Year, 1990
  9. Interview159-162
    20 Questions Willy T. Ribbs
  10. Feature118-119
    Bettors' Bibles
