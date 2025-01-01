Vol. 37, no. 6 – June, 1990
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-60, 62-64, 66, 70-74, 76, 78Playboy Interview: "Thirtysomething"
- Feature81-82, 152, 168, 170, 173-174Answers to Soldier
- Pictorial84, 86-88, 178Wild Orchid
- Feature90-91, 166-167Sex Bullies
- Feature99-103, 140, 162-164Playboy's History of Jazz and Rock
- Pictorial105-106, 109-112BONNIE RATES
- Feature116, 118, 133-134, 164-165Gentlemen, Place Your Bets
- Pictorial143, 145, 148, 180Renee Tenison, Playmate of the Year, 1990
- Interview159-16220 Questions Willy T. Ribbs
- Feature118-119Bettors' Bibles