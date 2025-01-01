Playboy Magazine
Vol. 37, no. 7 – July, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview48-51
    Sex: The Good, The Bad and The Kinky
  2. Feature57, 144
    Crimes and Misdemeanors
  3. Interview59-62, 64-68, 164-166
    Playboy Interview: Quincy Jones
  4. Feature70, 72, 167
    Fighting the Wrong War
  5. Pictorial75, 77, 79-80
    Body Double
  6. Feature82, 84, 138-139
    The Gas-Station Caper and other Tales of the Night
  7. Feature86, 150, 152-159
    The All-Consuming
  8. Feature89-90, 94, 147-149
    The Boys of Winter
  9. Pictorial91-92
    Brit Wit
  10. Pictorial96, 98, 101-104
    Jaqueline Sheen, Miss July, 1990
  11. Feature108, 110, 145-146
    Power Play
  12. Feature112, 160-164
    Aaron Neville's Amazing Grace
  13. Feature115-116, 128, 140, 142-143
    Hanging out with the Bundys
  14. Pictorial119, 123-124
    Dishing with Sharon
  15. Interview131, 136-138
    20 Questions: Matt Groening
