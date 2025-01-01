Vol. 37, no. 8 – August, 1990
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature58, 147Up to Here with Green
- Interview61-70, 157-158Playboy Interview: Larry King
- Feature73-74, 96, 159-162Body
- Pictorial76, 79, 81-82Beauty on the Beach
- Feature84, 88, 153-156Wounded Country
- Feature89-94A Salute to Softball
- Pictorial98, 100, 104-106Missy Evridge, Miss August, 1990
- Feature118, 144-145Think Big, Real Big!
- Feature121, 132, 150-152The Autocrat of Astroturf
- Pictorial122-123, 125, 127, 129-130, 146Girls of Canada
- Interview141-14320 Questions: Dana Carvey