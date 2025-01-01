Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 37, no. 8 – August, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature58, 147
    Up to Here with Green
  2. Interview61-70, 157-158
    Playboy Interview: Larry King
  3. Feature73-74, 96, 159-162
    Body
  4. Pictorial76, 79, 81-82
    Beauty on the Beach
  5. Feature84, 88, 153-156
    Wounded Country
  6. Feature89-94
    A Salute to Softball
  7. Pictorial98, 100, 104-106
    Missy Evridge, Miss August, 1990
  8. Feature118, 144-145
    Think Big, Real Big!
  9. Feature121, 132, 150-152
    The Autocrat of Astroturf
  10. Pictorial122-123, 125, 127, 129-130, 146
    Girls of Canada
  11. Interview141-143
    20 Questions: Dana Carvey
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.