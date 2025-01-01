Vol. 37, no. 9 – September, 1990
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview73-74, 76-82, 84, 86Playboy Interview: Rickey Henderson
- Feature88, 90, 165-168, 170Rabbit at Rest
- Pictorial93, 95, 97-98World Cup Women
- Feature100, 102, 148, 180-182Captive Honor
- Feature110, 112, 170-172Rubber Jump
- Pictorial114, 116, 118, 120-122Kerri Kendall, Miss September, 1990
- Feature127-128, 176, 178Charlie Sheen Goes to War
- Feature130, 132, 134, 156, 158-160, 162, 164Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
- Feature136, 139, 145Golden Opportunity Rosanna
- Interview151, 173-17420 Questions: Maury Povich
- Pictorial152-155Playboy Collection