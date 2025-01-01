Playboy Magazine
Vol. 37, no. 9 – September, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-74, 76-82, 84, 86
    Playboy Interview: Rickey Henderson
  2. Feature88, 90, 165-168, 170
    Rabbit at Rest
  3. Pictorial93, 95, 97-98
    World Cup Women
  4. Feature100, 102, 148, 180-182
    Captive Honor
  5. Feature110, 112, 170-172
    Rubber Jump
  6. Pictorial114, 116, 118, 120-122
    Kerri Kendall, Miss September, 1990
  7. Feature127-128, 176, 178
    Charlie Sheen Goes to War
  8. Feature130, 132, 134, 156, 158-160, 162, 164
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  9. Feature136, 139, 145
    Golden Opportunity Rosanna
  10. Interview151, 173-174
    20 Questions: Maury Povich
  11. Pictorial152-155
    Playboy Collection
The Playboy Masthead.
