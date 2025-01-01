Vol. 37, no. 10 – October, 1990
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature50Reader Response
- Feature59-61Does Censorship Kill Brain Cells?
- Interview63-64, 67, 69-70, 72, 74, 80, 88Playboy Interview: Shintaro Ishihara
- Pictorial83, 85Gladiator Marisa Paré
- Pictorial90, 92, 94, 96Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
- Feature98, 100, 172-174, 176, 178-180, 182The Night my Brother Worked the Header
- Feature102-103, 163-164Playboy's Automotive Report
- Feature105, 168-170, 172In This Corner
- Pictorial106, 109, 113-115Brittany York, Miss October, 1990
- Feature119-120, 159-160, 162Hartwell
- Feature121-124, 144, 146, 148-150, 152, 154, 156-158Playboy's Pigskin Preview
- Interview127, 16620 Questions: Kiefer Sutherland
- Pictorial128-131, 133-138Girls of the Big West