Playboy Magazine
Vol. 37, no. 10 – October, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature50
    Reader Response
  2. Feature59-61
    Does Censorship Kill Brain Cells?
  3. Interview63-64, 67, 69-70, 72, 74, 80, 88
    Playboy Interview: Shintaro Ishihara
  4. Pictorial83, 85
    Gladiator Marisa Paré
  5. Pictorial90, 92, 94, 96
    Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  6. Feature98, 100, 172-174, 176, 178-180, 182
    The Night my Brother Worked the Header
  7. Feature102-103, 163-164
    Playboy's Automotive Report
  8. Feature105, 168-170, 172
    In This Corner
  9. Pictorial106, 109, 113-115
    Brittany York, Miss October, 1990
  10. Feature119-120, 159-160, 162
    Hartwell
  11. Feature121-124, 144, 146, 148-150, 152, 154, 156-158
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  12. Interview127, 166
    20 Questions: Kiefer Sutherland
  13. Pictorial128-131, 133-138
    Girls of the Big West
The Playboy Masthead.
