Playboy Magazine
Vol. 37, no. 11 – November, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 70, 79-80, 82, 84, 86-88, 92, 94, 192
    Playboy Interview: Leona Helmsley
  2. Feature96, 98, 120, 181, 183-184, 186-188, 190
    Carnal Knowledge
  3. Pictorial101-102, 107-108
    Teri Copley
  4. Feature111-112, 168, 170, 172
    The Thinking Man's Guide to Traveling With Women
  5. Pictorial115-116, 118
    The Price is Right
  6. Pictorial125, 127, 129-132
    Lorraine Olivia, Miss November, 1990
  7. Feature136, 160, 162-164
    How I got Religion and Saved the Planet
  8. Pictorial138-141
    Playboy Collection
  9. Interview143-144, 168
    20 Questions: Chuck D
  10. Feature146-150, 152, 154, 156, 165-167
    Sex in Cinema
The Playboy Masthead.
