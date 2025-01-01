Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 37, no. 12 – December, 1990

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature69, 208
    Coming out Right
  2. Interview71-72, 74, 79, 82, 85-86, 89-92, 94
    Playboy Interview: Jay Leno
  3. Feature96, 98, 214, 217-218
    Under God
  4. Pictorial101-102, 108, 231-232
    Fenn-Tastic!
  5. Feature110, 223-224, 226
    Hooked on the Andaman Sea
  6. Feature118, 120, 221-222
    Unlocking The Air
  7. Feature122-123, 184, 234
    Not Home for the Holidays
  8. Feature124, 126, 132, 244, 246
    The Kiss of the Anchor Man
  9. Feature134, 238, 240
    Glas Act
  10. Feature136, 176, 248-250, 252-254, 256, 258, 260-261
    The Macguffin
  11. Pictorial140, 143-144, 146-148
    Morgan Fox, Miss December, 1990
  12. Interview155, 209-211
    20 Questions: Elizabeth Perkins
  13. Feature156, 158, 170, 236-238
    Gibberish
  14. Pictorial160-161, 163, 165, 167-168
    A Field Guide to the Birds of Britain
  15. Feature186, 188-196, 213-214
    Sex Stars of 1990
The Playboy Masthead.
