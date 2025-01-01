Playboy Magazine
Vol. 38, no. 1 – January, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 70, 75-76, 78-80, 83-84, 87-88, 90, 92, 94
    Playboy Interview: Lee Iacocca
  2. Feature96-98, 190-192, 194
    Aperto E Chiuso
  3. Pictorial101, 103, 105
    Here's Looking At You
  4. Feature108-110, 195-196, 198
    Mein Kuwait
  5. Feature116, 118, 202-204
    Love Dicks
  6. Feature120, 122, 215-218
    The Bog Man
  7. Feature125-128, 130, 212, 214
    Playboy's History of Jazz and Rock Part Two: Hot Jazz from Storyville
  8. Pictorial133-134, 137-140, 211
    Stacy Leigh Arthur, Miss January, 1991
  9. Feature144, 146, 219-220, 222
    The Promise
  10. Feature147-150, 224, 226, 228-234, 236
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  11. Feature152, 154-155, 207-208, 210-211
    Call of the Open Road
  12. Feature156-157, 174, 182, 184-186, 188
    Penny from Heaven
  13. Pictorial158-160, 163-164, 167-168
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  14. Feature179-181, 200-202
    New Year's Eve Party
The Playboy Masthead.
