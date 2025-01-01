Playboy Magazine
Vol. 38, no. 4 – April, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature84, 86, 164, 166-168
    The Wiseguy Next Door
  2. Pictorial89-90, 93-94
    Give Us a Break!
  3. Feature96, 98, 153-154, 156
    The Fine Art of Poaching
  4. Pictorial101, 103-104, 106
    Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  5. Feature108, 110, 150, 152
    Call of the Wild
  6. Pictorial113, 115, 117, 119-121
    Christina Leardini, Miss April, 1991
  7. Feature124, 158-160, 162
    Uncle Andy Gee's Farewell Show
  8. Interview127, 170-172
    20 Questions: George Foreman
  9. Feature129-130, 173-174, 176
    Playboy's Automotive Report
  10. Pictorial132-135
    Playboy Collection
  11. Feature136, 138, 158
    Steve Martin, National Treasure
  12. Pictorial140, 143, 145-146, 148
    Women of the Women's Colleges
The Playboy Masthead.
