Vol. 38, no. 5 – May, 1991
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature75, 77Stir Crazy
- Interview79-82, 84, 86, 88-89, 91-96, 185Playboy Interview: George Steinbrenner
- Feature99-100, 168, 176-178Big Trouble in Little Saigon
- Pictorial103, 107Free Agent
- Feature110, 112, 114, 178, 180A Case of Loathing
- Pictorial115, 117-118This Sporting Life
- Feature120, 122, 181-182Giving Good Voice
- Feature125, 183-184Drinks for the Designated Driver
- Pictorial127-128, 130, 132-134Carrie Jean Yazel, Miss May, 1991
- Feature138, 146, 156, 186-188Who Dat
- Feature152, 154-155, 189, 191-193Playboy's 1991 Baseball Preview
- Pictorial159-160, 165-166, 176Boss Tweeds
- Interview171-172, 17420 Questions: Whitney Houston