Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 38, no. 5 – May, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature75, 77
    Stir Crazy
  2. Interview79-82, 84, 86, 88-89, 91-96, 185
    Playboy Interview: George Steinbrenner
  3. Feature99-100, 168, 176-178
    Big Trouble in Little Saigon
  4. Pictorial103, 107
    Free Agent
  5. Feature110, 112, 114, 178, 180
    A Case of Loathing
  6. Pictorial115, 117-118
    This Sporting Life
  7. Feature120, 122, 181-182
    Giving Good Voice
  8. Feature125, 183-184
    Drinks for the Designated Driver
  9. Pictorial127-128, 130, 132-134
    Carrie Jean Yazel, Miss May, 1991
  10. Feature138, 146, 156, 186-188
    Who Dat
  11. Feature152, 154-155, 189, 191-193
    Playboy's 1991 Baseball Preview
  12. Pictorial159-160, 165-166, 176
    Boss Tweeds
  13. Interview171-172, 174
    20 Questions: Whitney Houston
The Playboy Masthead.
