Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 38, no. 6 – June, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71, 74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84-86, 88, 90
    Playboy Interview: MacNeil/Lehrer
  2. Feature92, 94, 138, 172-176
    Blue Truth
  3. Pictorial96, 98-100, 102
    Funny Girls
  4. Feature104, 106, 160, 169-171
    The Corruption of Neil Bush
  5. Pictorial109, 111-112
    Wave Riders
  6. Feature114-115, 117-118, 134, 178-180, 183-184
    The Face of War
  7. Pictorial121-122, 126-128
    Saskia Linssen, Miss June, 1991
  8. Feature132, 177
    Hey, Norm, What's Brewing?
  9. Feature140-141, 146, 186-188, 190-191
    Air Apparent
  10. Pictorial142-145
    Playboy Collection
  11. Pictorial148, 150, 152, 157, 159
    Lisa Matthews, Playmate of the Year, 1991
  12. Interview163-164, 192, 195
    20 Questions: John Milius
  13. Feature165-167
    Operation Playmate
