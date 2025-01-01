Vol. 38, no. 7 – July, 1991
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78Playboy Interview: Spike Lee
- Feature80, 82, 180-181No, Mein Kuwait
- Feature84, 87, 90, 156Balkan Beauty
- Feature92, 98, 169-172, 174-176, 178-179Sports in America
- Pictorial94, 96Double Plays
- Feature101-104, 106, 161-162, 164Playboy's History of Jazz and Rock, Part Three: Some Like it Hot
- Pictorial109-110, 113-116Wendy Kaye, Miss July, 1991
- Feature120, 136, 156, 158The Thinking Man's Guide to Breaking Up
- Feature128, 130, 164, 167-168The Justice Breaks His Silence
- Pictorial132-135Playboy Collection
- Pictorial139-141, 143-144, 148The Height Report
- Interview151-152, 15420 Questions: Eric Bogosian