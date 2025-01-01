Playboy Magazine
Vol. 38, no. 7 – July, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78
    Playboy Interview: Spike Lee
  2. Feature80, 82, 180-181
    No, Mein Kuwait
  3. Feature84, 87, 90, 156
    Balkan Beauty
  4. Feature92, 98, 169-172, 174-176, 178-179
    Sports in America
  5. Pictorial94, 96
    Double Plays
  6. Feature101-104, 106, 161-162, 164
    Playboy's History of Jazz and Rock, Part Three: Some Like it Hot
  7. Pictorial109-110, 113-116
    Wendy Kaye, Miss July, 1991
  8. Feature120, 136, 156, 158
    The Thinking Man's Guide to Breaking Up
  9. Feature128, 130, 164, 167-168
    The Justice Breaks His Silence
  10. Pictorial132-135
    Playboy Collection
  11. Pictorial139-141, 143-144, 148
    The Height Report
  12. Interview151-152, 154
    20 Questions: Eric Bogosian
The Playboy Masthead.
