Vol. 38, no. 8 – August, 1991
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview57-58, 60-62, 64-68, 70-71Playboy Interview: Daryl Gates
- Feature73-74, 82, 136, 161-164Boomtown
- Pictorial77-79Yesterday's Wild Child
- Feature84, 90, 165-168Lenny Lives!
- Pictorial86-89Playboy Collection
- Feature92-95Back-to-the-Future Stuff
- Pictorial97-98, 102-104Corinna Harney, Miss August, 1991
- Feature108, 122, 154-156The Men from Darpa
- Interview111, 143-14420 Questions: Robert Downey, Jr.
- Feature113, 149The Golf Crisis
- Interview114, 144-146, 148A Conversation with Lee Trevino
- Feature117, 150-152The Perfect Lesson
- Feature118, 152-154Q School Confidential
- Feature121, 157-158Great Bowls of Fire
- Feature124, 159-160Playboy's Automotive Report
- Feature138, 140, 142If You Can't Walk the Walk ... Don't Talk the Talk