Playboy Magazine
Vol. 38, no. 8 – August, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 60-62, 64-68, 70-71
    Playboy Interview: Daryl Gates
  2. Feature73-74, 82, 136, 161-164
    Boomtown
  3. Pictorial77-79
    Yesterday's Wild Child
  4. Feature84, 90, 165-168
    Lenny Lives!
  5. Pictorial86-89
    Playboy Collection
  6. Feature92-95
    Back-to-the-Future Stuff
  7. Pictorial97-98, 102-104
    Corinna Harney, Miss August, 1991
  8. Feature108, 122, 154-156
    The Men from Darpa
  9. Interview111, 143-144
    20 Questions: Robert Downey, Jr.
  10. Feature113, 149
    The Golf Crisis
  11. Interview114, 144-146, 148
    A Conversation with Lee Trevino
  12. Feature117, 150-152
    The Perfect Lesson
  13. Feature118, 152-154
    Q School Confidential
  14. Feature121, 157-158
    Great Bowls of Fire
  15. Feature124, 159-160
    Playboy's Automotive Report
  16. Feature138, 140, 142
    If You Can't Walk the Walk ... Don't Talk the Talk
