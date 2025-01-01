Vol. 38, no. 9 – September, 1991
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature87-90, 156-160Who Made Danny Run?
- Pictorial93-95Not Your Average Working Girls
- Feature97-98, 104, 162-164, 166-167The Safari
- Pictorial100-103Playboy Collection
- Profile106-107, 109, 160-161The Transformation of Tula
- Feature110, 112, 171-172Here's Looking at You
- Pictorial114-116, 118, 120-122Samantha Dorman, Miss September, 1991
- Pictorial126, 128, 130Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
- Feature133-134, 172-178, 180, 182Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
- Feature136, 148, 168-170Bill Gates Soft Icon
- Pictorial138-140Seeing Double
- 20Q151-152, 15420 Questions: Danny Glover