Playboy Magazine
Vol. 38, no. 9 – September, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature87-90, 156-160
    Who Made Danny Run?
  2. Pictorial93-95
    Not Your Average Working Girls
  3. Feature97-98, 104, 162-164, 166-167
    The Safari
  4. Pictorial100-103
    Playboy Collection
  5. Profile106-107, 109, 160-161
    The Transformation of Tula
  6. Feature110, 112, 171-172
    Here's Looking at You
  7. Pictorial114-116, 118, 120-122
    Samantha Dorman, Miss September, 1991
  8. Pictorial126, 128, 130
    Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  9. Feature133-134, 172-178, 180, 182
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  10. Feature136, 148, 168-170
    Bill Gates Soft Icon
  11. Pictorial138-140
    Seeing Double
  12. 20Q151-152, 154
    20 Questions: Danny Glover
