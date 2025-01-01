Playboy Magazine
Vol. 38, no. 10 – October, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 80-82, 86
    Playboy Interview: Robert Maxwell
  2. Feature89-90, 100, 178-179
    Rude Boys
  3. Feature93, 95, 97, 164
    The Governor and the Beauty
  4. Feature102, 104, 146, 148, 174-176, 178
    Crewcut
  5. Feature106, 108-109, 180, 182
    Ultimate TV
  6. Feature110, 124, 160-163
    A Blow for Freedom
  7. Pictorial113, 115, 118-120
    Cheryl Bachman, Miss October, 1991
  8. Feature125-128, 182-184, 186-190, 192-194
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  9. Feature130, 166-169
    Playboy's Automotive Report
  10. Interview133, 170-172
    20 Questions: Camille Paglia
  11. Pictorial134, 136-137, 139-144
    Girls of the Big Ten
  12. Feature149-150, 152, 154, 156, 158
    Fall Sportswear Portfolio
The Playboy Masthead.
