Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 38, no. 11 – November, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 68, 70-72, 74-77, 80
    Playboy Interview: Sean Penn
  2. Feature82, 84, 138, 170, 172-176
    Bottoms Up
  3. Feature86, 89, 91, 94, 160-161
    Free at Last
  4. Feature96, 98-100, 108, 164-166
    In the Grip of Treachery
  5. Feature103-104, 106
    Mail Supermacy
  6. Pictorial110, 112, 116-118
    Tonja Marie Christensen, Miss November, 1991
  7. Feature126, 128-132, 162
    An Entirely Man-Made Disaster
  8. Feature134-137, 178-179
    Playboy's Eletronic Roundup
  9. Feature140-141, 143, 145-148, 150, 168-169
    Sex in Cinema 1991
  10. Interview153, 158-159
    20 Questions: Julia Roberts
  11. Pictorial154-157
    Playboy Collection
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.