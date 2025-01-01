Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 38, no. 12 – December, 1991

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature59-62
    Beyond Privacy
  2. Interview71-72, 74, 76, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 239
    Playboy Interview: Carl Sagan
  3. Feature92, 94, 214-217
    My Jerusalem
  4. Feature104, 106, 114, 196-199
    Fahrvergnügen
  5. Feature116, 118-119, 208, 210, 212
    Women in Underwear
  6. Pictorial120, 122-125
    Hollywood Hot Shots
  7. Feature130, 162, 220, 222-224, 226
    How to Argue
  8. Pictorial133-134, 137-140
    Wendy Hamilton, Miss December, 1991
  9. Feature152, 154, 200
    What We Get by Giving
  10. Pictorial156, 159
    Isabelle
  11. Feature164, 176, 202-205
    Kwoon
  12. Interview167-168, 195
    20 Questions: Joe Pesci
  13. Feature170, 206
    Playboy's Guide to Holiday Deportment
  14. Feature174, 228, 230-232, 235-238
    A Rose by Another Name
  15. Pictorial178-188, 226-227
    Sex Stars 1991
