Playboy Magazine
Vol. 39, no. 2 – February, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Fiction64-66, 154-156
    Love in the Lean Years
  2. Pictorial69, 71-72, 140
    Rachel, Rachel
  3. Feature77-80, 145-149
    The Conspiracy that Won--t Go Away
  4. Pictorial83, 85-86
    Second to None
  5. Feature88, 90, 140-144
    My Roman Holiday
  6. Pictorial92, 95, 97-100
    Tanya Beyer, Miss February, 1992
  7. Feature104, 130, 150-154
    Bugsy Siegel's Fabulous Dream
  8. Feature107-110, 138-139
    Playboy's Automotive Report
  9. Pictorial112-115
    Playboy Collection
  10. Feature116, 118, 156-160
    The Thinking Man's Guide to Working with Women
  11. Pictorial121-126, 128
    Playboy's World Tour '92
  12. Interview133-134, 136
    20 Questions: Jennifer Jason Leigh
