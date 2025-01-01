Vol. 39, no. 2 – February, 1992
Contents for this Issue:
- Fiction64-66, 154-156Love in the Lean Years
- Pictorial69, 71-72, 140Rachel, Rachel
- Feature77-80, 145-149The Conspiracy that Won--t Go Away
- Pictorial83, 85-86Second to None
- Feature88, 90, 140-144My Roman Holiday
- Pictorial92, 95, 97-100Tanya Beyer, Miss February, 1992
- Feature104, 130, 150-154Bugsy Siegel's Fabulous Dream
- Feature107-110, 138-139Playboy's Automotive Report
- Pictorial112-115Playboy Collection
- Feature116, 118, 156-160The Thinking Man's Guide to Working with Women
- Pictorial121-126, 128Playboy's World Tour '92
- Interview133-134, 13620 Questions: Jennifer Jason Leigh