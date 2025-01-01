Vol. 39, no. 3 – March, 1992
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature43-47Magic
- Interview53-54, 56-60, 62, 64-66Playboy Interview: Lorne Michaels
- Feature69-72, 82, 162-165The Creep, The Cop, His Wife & Her Lovers
- Feature74, 146The Obsessive Eye of Bruce Weber
- Feature85-87, 89-90, 148-150, 152-156Swing, Brother, Swing
- Feature98, 118, 158-162The Drug Wars: Voices From the Street
- Pictorial101-102, 105-106, 108Tylyn John
- Feature112, 146-148Vox
- Feature115, 166, 168The Dark Side of Winter
- Feature124, 126, 138, 144-145Vengeance from Space and the Texas Tomato
- Pictorial129-130, 132-134, 136, 157-158Society Darlings
- Interview141-14420 Questions: Forest Whitaker