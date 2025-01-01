Playboy Magazine


Vol. 39, no. 3 – March, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature43-47
    Magic
  2. Interview53-54, 56-60, 62, 64-66
    Playboy Interview: Lorne Michaels
  3. Feature69-72, 82, 162-165
    The Creep, The Cop, His Wife & Her Lovers
  4. Feature74, 146
    The Obsessive Eye of Bruce Weber
  5. Feature85-87, 89-90, 148-150, 152-156
    Swing, Brother, Swing
  6. Feature98, 118, 158-162
    The Drug Wars: Voices From the Street
  7. Pictorial101-102, 105-106, 108
    Tylyn John
  8. Feature112, 146-148
    Vox
  9. Feature115, 166, 168
    The Dark Side of Winter
  10. Feature124, 126, 138, 144-145
    Vengeance from Space and the Texas Tomato
  11. Pictorial129-130, 132-134, 136, 157-158
    Society Darlings
  12. Interview141-144
    20 Questions: Forest Whitaker
