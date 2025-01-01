Playboy Magazine


Vol. 39, no. 4 – April, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature49-50
    Pssst: Give Stone an Oscar
  2. Interview53-54, 56, 58, 60, 62-63, 66, 68
    Playboy Interview: Jonathan Kozol
  3. Feature70, 72, 88, 151-152, 154, 156
    Profit without Honor
  4. Pictorial74-76, 78, 156
    Double Vision
  5. Feature80, 166, 168-171
    It Happened One Night
  6. Feature90, 112, 157-162
    Very Old Bones
  7. Pictorial92, 94, 97-100
    Candy Cantrell, Miss April, 1992
  8. Feature105, 124, 163-165
    Adventures in Cyberspace
  9. 20Q107, 142, 144
    20 Questions: Bobcat Goldthwait
  10. Pictorial115-122
    Girls of the Big Eight
  11. Feature127-128, 147-148
    Dating in the Nineties
  12. Feature150
    Real-Life Dates
  13. Feature164
    Virtual Sex
