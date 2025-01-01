Vol. 39, no. 5 – May, 1992
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-54, 65-70, 72, 74, 76, 176Playboy Interview: Michael Jordan
- Feature78, 80, 167-170In the Company of Coyotes
- Pictorial82, 84, 86, 88, 159-160There She Is...
- Feature90, 92, 160-166Impossible Vacation
- Feature94, 96, 146-149Playboy's Automotive Report
- Feature98-100, 140-145The Joe and Kurt Show
- Pictorial103-104, 108-110, 146Vickie Smith, Miss May, 1992
- Feature114, 134, 170, 172-174The Worst Senator in America
- Pictorial116-119Playboy Collection
- Feature120, 122, 150, 152-156Playboy's 1992 Baseball Preview
- Feature124-126, 128, 130-132A Pride of Brides
- Interview137-13920 Questions: John Leguizamo