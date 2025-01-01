Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 39, no. 5 – May, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-54, 65-70, 72, 74, 76, 176
    Playboy Interview: Michael Jordan
  2. Feature78, 80, 167-170
    In the Company of Coyotes
  3. Pictorial82, 84, 86, 88, 159-160
    There She Is...
  4. Feature90, 92, 160-166
    Impossible Vacation
  5. Feature94, 96, 146-149
    Playboy's Automotive Report
  6. Feature98-100, 140-145
    The Joe and Kurt Show
  7. Pictorial103-104, 108-110, 146
    Vickie Smith, Miss May, 1992
  8. Feature114, 134, 170, 172-174
    The Worst Senator in America
  9. Pictorial116-119
    Playboy Collection
  10. Feature120, 122, 150, 152-156
    Playboy's 1992 Baseball Preview
  11. Feature124-126, 128, 130-132
    A Pride of Brides
  12. Interview137-139
    20 Questions: John Leguizamo
The Playboy Masthead.
