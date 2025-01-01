Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 39, no. 6 – June, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55, 58, 60, 62, 64, 66, 68, 70-71, 73-74
    Playboy Interview: Ralph Nader
  2. Feature76, 78, 160, 162-165
    Presumed Guilty
  3. Pictorial80, 84
    Video Vamp
  4. Feature87-88, 147-148, 150, 152-155
    An Elegy for September
  5. Pictorial91, 93-94
    Real Men Wear Silk
  6. Feature96, 98, 168-170
    Hong Kong Outlaws
  7. Pictorial101-102, 106-108
    Angela Melini, Miss June, 1992
  8. Feature112, 171-174
    The Best Place in Town
  9. Pictorial116-119
    Playboy Collection
  10. 20Q121, 166-167
    20 Questions: Patrick Swayze
  11. Feature123-124, 156, 158-159
    The Thinking Man's Guide to Talking With Women
  12. Pictorial127-128, 131-132
    Corinna Harney, Playmate of the Year, 1992
  13. Feature136, 140, 142, 145-146
    Bob Costas Goes for the Gold
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.