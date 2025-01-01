Vol. 39, no. 7 – July, 1992
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview57-58, 60, 63-64, 67-68, 70Playboy Interview: Michael Keaton
- Feature73-74, 76, 170, 172-173Malcolm X Remembered
- Pictorial77-78, 80, 82Getting Kicks on Route 66
- Feature84, 86-87, 152-153Adventures in Safe Sex
- Feature88, 90, 174-177Reston's Rat
- Pictorial92, 94Blond Exhibition
- Feature97-98, 156-158Invasion of the Brain People
- Pictorial100, 103, 106-108, 168Amanda Hope, Miss July, 1992
- Fiction112The Slip
- Feature120, 122, 140, 159-162, 165-168The Man Who Would Not Run
- Feature124, 154Chill Out
- Feature126, 128, 146, 148, 150Let the Games Begin
- Pictorial131-135, 137-138Med-Alert!
- Interview143-144, 14620 Questions: Nicole Kidman