Playboy Magazine


Vol. 39, no. 7 – July, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 60, 63-64, 67-68, 70
    Playboy Interview: Michael Keaton
  2. Feature73-74, 76, 170, 172-173
    Malcolm X Remembered
  3. Pictorial77-78, 80, 82
    Getting Kicks on Route 66
  4. Feature84, 86-87, 152-153
    Adventures in Safe Sex
  5. Feature88, 90, 174-177
    Reston's Rat
  6. Pictorial92, 94
    Blond Exhibition
  7. Feature97-98, 156-158
    Invasion of the Brain People
  8. Pictorial100, 103, 106-108, 168
    Amanda Hope, Miss July, 1992
  9. Fiction112
    The Slip
  10. Feature120, 122, 140, 159-162, 165-168
    The Man Who Would Not Run
  11. Feature124, 154
    Chill Out
  12. Feature126, 128, 146, 148, 150
    Let the Games Begin
  13. Pictorial131-135, 137-138
    Med-Alert!
  14. Interview143-144, 146
    20 Questions: Nicole Kidman
