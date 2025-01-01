Playboy Magazine
Vol. 39, no. 9 – September, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 157
    Playboy Interview: Betty Friedan
  2. Feature74, 76-78, 146
    Real Men Don't Bond
  3. Feature81-84, 86
    Not Just Another Pretty Face
  4. Feature89-90, 138, 158-166
    Beast of the Heartland
  5. Feature101-102, 122, 156
    La Cosa Nostra Takes the Big Hit
  6. Pictorial105-106, 110-112
    Morena Corwin, Miss September, 1992
  7. Interview123-125
    The Playboy Interview 30th Anniversary
  8. Feature126, 128, 150-155
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  9. Pictorial131-132, 135-136
    Fly Girls
  10. 20Q141-144
    20 Questions: Dennis Miller
