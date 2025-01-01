Playboy Magazine
Vol. 39, no. 10 – October, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-74, 76, 78-80, 82, 84
    Playboy Interview: Sister Souljah
  2. Fiction86, 88, 110, 190
    The Tale of the Body Thief
  3. Pictorial91-92, 94
    Funny Girl
  4. Feature96, 98, 100, 176, 178
    Cry Incest
  5. Feature112-113, 172-175
    Right Where He's Supposed to Be
  6. Pictorial114, 116, 119-122
    Tiffany Sloan, Miss October, 1992
  7. Feature129-132, 154-156, 161-162, 164, 166-170
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  8. Feature134, 184-188
    The Unmaking of the President 1992
  9. Fiction136, 138, 179-183
    The Greyhound
  10. Pictorial141-148
    Girl of the Big East
  11. Interview151-153
    20 Questions: Tim Robbins
