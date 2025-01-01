Vol. 39, no. 11 – November, 1992
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview65-66, 69-70, 72, 74, 77-78, 80, 83-84, 86Playboy Interview: William Safire
- Feature88-89, 169-170October Surprise
- Feature90-91, 171A Short History of Political Dirty Tricks
- Feature91-92, 172Spin Doctors in the Emergency Room
- Pictorial95-96, 99-100Director's Choice
- Feature103-104, 173-178, 180Voices from the Hood
- Feature109-110For Control Freaks Only
- Fiction114-116, 136, 160, 162-163Bobby2
- Pictorial119-120, 124-126Stephanie Adams, Miss November, 1992
- Fiction138, 182-189Good Intentions
- Interview141-142, 181-18220 Questions: Patrick Stewart
- Pictorial144-154Sex in Cinema 1992