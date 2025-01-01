Playboy Magazine
Vol. 39, no. 11 – November, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 69-70, 72, 74, 77-78, 80, 83-84, 86
    Playboy Interview: William Safire
  2. Feature88-89, 169-170
    October Surprise
  3. Feature90-91, 171
    A Short History of Political Dirty Tricks
  4. Feature91-92, 172
    Spin Doctors in the Emergency Room
  5. Pictorial95-96, 99-100
    Director's Choice
  6. Feature103-104, 173-178, 180
    Voices from the Hood
  7. Feature109-110
    For Control Freaks Only
  8. Fiction114-116, 136, 160, 162-163
    Bobby2
  9. Pictorial119-120, 124-126
    Stephanie Adams, Miss November, 1992
  10. Fiction138, 182-189
    Good Intentions
  11. Interview141-142, 181-182
    20 Questions: Patrick Stewart
  12. Pictorial144-154
    Sex in Cinema 1992
The Playboy Masthead.
