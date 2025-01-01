Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 39, no. 12 – December, 1992

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 69, 71-72, 74, 79, 81-82, 85-86, 88, 90, 92, 94
    Playboy Interview: Sharon Stone
  2. Feature96, 98, 114, 231-233
    The Premonition
  3. Pictorial100, 104, 108
    My Fifteen Minutes of Fame are Up. Not!"
  4. Feature110, 112, 242
    Eros in Orbit
  5. Feature120, 146, 198, 200, 202-203
    Party Animal
  6. Interview123, 227-228
    20 Questions: Helmut Newton
  7. Feature128, 131-132, 134, 243-244, 246
    The Betty Boom
  8. Feature136, 138, 182, 236-238, 240
    Personal Power
  9. Pictorial148, 150, 152, 154-156
    Barbara Moore, Miss December, 1992
  10. Feature160, 162, 174, 230
    Golden Featherbedders
  11. Feature163-166, 211, 213-220, 222-223
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  12. Feature177-179
    Playboy's Killer Guide to Snowboarding
  13. Feature180, 223-224
    The Insider's Guide to the McLaughlin Group
  14. Pictorial184-194, 196
    Sex Stars 1992
