Playboy Magazine
Vol. 40, no. 1 – January, 1993

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 66, 70-72, 74, 76, 84, 96
    Playboy Interview: Steve Martin
  2. Feature78-82, 204
    The Age of Turnaround
  3. Pictorial85-88, 91, 95
    Twice More, with Feeling
  4. Feature98-100, 174, 176-177
    Bluebeard in Ireland
  5. Feature102, 104, 184, 186
    Querencia
  6. Feature114, 116, 192-195
    The Colonel's Wife
  7. Feature118-119, 158, 183
    My Prague
  8. Interview121, 200, 203
    20 Questions: Sean Young
  9. Feature123-124, 178-179
    Nuke the Pentagon
  10. Pictorial126, 128, 130, 132-134
    Echo Leta Johnson, Miss January, 1993
  11. Feature138, 154, 196-199
    Gates of Eden
  12. Feature140-142, 186-191
    Woman on the Verge of a Legal Breakdown
  13. Feature145, 180, 182
    The Watch
  14. Pictorial146-153
    The Year in Sex
  15. Pictorial160-162, 164, 166, 169-170
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  16. Feature172
    Bonehead Quotes of the Year
The Playboy Masthead.
